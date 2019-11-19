Joshua Shannon Graves was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the Florida Department of Corrections

MIRAMAR BEACH — The State Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that Joshua Shannon Graves was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Graves was charged with grand theft, burglary of an occupied dwelling, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and wearing a mask or hood on someone else’s property, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Graves had previously entered a no contest plea on Sept. 19.

The charges arose from an incident that occurred April 29, 2017 when Graves and two co-defendants burglarized K&M Jewelers in Miramar Beach.

After dark, the defendant broke into the store with one co-defendant while the other acted as their getaway driver, the release said. The owner, who was living above the store, heard the break-in and his display cases being smashed open. He armed himself with a handgun and ran down stairs to confront the burglars. He found two masked men standing in his display room holding a crow bar and a hammer. The two men moved toward him after he confronted them and he opened fire with his handgun.

The defendant was shot in the arm and both men fled from the store with approximately $80,000 in jewelry. During subsequent investigations, the defendant and his co-defendants were identified and arrested in Alabama.

After resolving an Alabama criminal case, Graves was transported back to Florida to face charges. Graves has previously been convicted of burglary and has had multiple prior theft convictions.