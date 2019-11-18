In the era of Facebook birthday posts, text thank-yous and big box retailers, greeting cards are fading away in a generational shift. One store - Elaine’s in the Boynton Mall - is still thriving after 25 years.

BOYNTON BEACH - The greeting card and gift shop industry has changed over the years. Hallmark stores used to be a staple, especially around the holidays, but big box retailers and an indifferent attitude now about sending greeting cards has altered the industry.

That’s what makes Elaine’s Hallmark store in Boynton Beach such a success story as it celebrates its 25th year.

Florida Hallmark stores: Find the Hallmark nearest you

What’s the secret in the fast-paced new world of internet retail? Offering a gift for every occasion and welcoming treating their guests like family, its owner says.

“We have cards for almost any occasion possible,” says Elaine Christos, who owns the store in the Boynton Beach Mall. “We also have personal care items. We sell salt scrubs, bath balms, shower balms, soaps, we have a cologne line called Inis that's made in Ireland. It's very popular with our customers. I should say, ‘Our Hallmark family’. I mean that's how we feel after all these years.”

Elaine’s Hallmark also offers a selection of baby items, wedding gifts, keepsake ornaments.

“Keepsake ornaments are a huge department for us, for half of the year,” Christos said. “People come in for all occasions. From baby's first Christmas to Star War interactive ornaments, first Christmas together as newly married people.”

Hallmark offers more than 200 ornaments and at Elaine’s, the store can add a little something extra special.

“We have an engraving section,” Christos eplains. “So, people can come and get gifts personalized. We can add a charm to them. It's very warm. Very genuine. This is what we're communicating in our store. We're trying to make a personal connection.”

Christos started the store with her parents in 1994 in a strip mall plaza before opening the location in the Boynton Mall eight years ago.

"My dad was in the office and he would come and help at night,“ she remembers. ”Sweep outside. Be a big support for me that way. Our mom would stay with me all day. In the beginning years I would rest in the back room, you just put in a lot of hours to get it all situated. Figure out what's working and what's not working. Our mom was with us for about eight to 10 years in the store.”

Christos says there are a few things that have attributed to the store’s longevity.

“I think its many prongs, like a wheel,” said Christos. “First of all, we're Greek, we come from Greek heritage and we love people. Our parents were very instrumental in this. We really genuinely care and like people.

“So, what happens is over the years, you get to know people, you get to know their sorrows, their joys, their trips, where they go, and it really is family. So, its family members coming in, then you have new family members that you meet. You see somebody and it really is like entering into our extended home. We really feel that way, it's not a cliché. So, that's one part of the prong.

“Another part of course is your location. Even though Boynton Beach Mall is going through a transition it's a very neighborhood mall. We all help one another. All the retailers, we know many of them here. So, we send people to this retailer for that reason. Or that place for this reason. And they send people to us.”

Residents say they like the warmth of the store.

“I love the owner,” Boynton’s Janice Verneha says. “I think she is one of the nicest people. She's so lovely. She always greets you so nicely and she's very helpful.”

Christos said their family was recently asked to operate Delray Medical Center's gift store, which is now managed by Catherine Christos.

Elaine’s Hallmark is owned by Elaine Christos. Operated by her brother Thomas Christos, manages the mall location and her sister, Catherine Christos, manager of the gift shop located in Delray Medical Center.

As for the future success of the store - keeping the family and community warmth.

“(The business) is something that's always a work in progress,” she said. “We all respect each other. It's really a family business.”

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.