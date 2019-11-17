The 29-year-old woman allegedly failed to obey a red left-turn arrow and entered the path of the Mini Cooper, which was occupied by four California residents, all in their mid- to late 20s, the FHP said.

A Pensacola woman in a Prius was seriously injured Saturday when her car struck a northbound Mini Cooper carrying four people, lawmen say.

The accident took place at the intersection of State Road 87 and Hickory Hammock Road at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The 29-year-old woman allegedly failed to obey a red left-turn arrow and entered the path of the Mini Cooper, which was occupied by four California residents, all in their mid- to late 20s, the FHP said.

The Prius driver was taken to Pensacola’s Sacred Heart Hospital as a trauma alert patient. The Mini Cooper’s passengers were taken to Santa Rosa Hospital.

Two people in the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries.

The woman driving the Prius was charged with failure to obey a traffic control signal.