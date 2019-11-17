ON GENRE FICTION

The past few years, my interest in what’s generally termed “genre fiction” has grown, but this interest is not new to me. Since I was a kid, I’ve loved certain types of movies and books — most notably Westerns, science fiction and mysteries. My interest in stories of the Old West has waxed, and waned and my interest in mystery fiction has only broadened and deepened, but my interest in science fiction has only grown.

Lately, I’ve started “putting it all together” by trying to figure out the origins of those seemingly different interests. My love of fiction about the Old West is an easy one — my Dad loved Louis L’Amour books and John Wayne movies. Some of my fondest memories are watching Westerns with Dad.

My love of mysteries is a mystery — I really have no clue where that interest started. I love Humphrey Bogart movies, especially his classics where he played a “hard-boiled” detective, but I really, simply have no idea whatsoever of the first Bogart movie I ever watched or why. I know that my interest in “hard-boiled” detective stories came in college. That’s when I first read Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett, but I came late to the whole English tradition of mysteries best represented by Agatha Christie. I’ve only been reading her masterful novels the past few years.

My great affinity for science fiction is lifelong — I’ve been watching sci-fi movies since I was young enough to remember, starting with “Star Trek” and the classic 1970s series “Space: 1999.” My favorite of the two, “Space: 1999,” is largely forgotten by all but die-hard fans, but “Star Trek” has survived and thrived, of course, with most people having seen at least an episode or two of the (depending how one counts them) seven series and decades-worth of movies. Then, along came “Star Wars,” and that form of science fiction entered the mainstream of American cultural consciousness.

Science fiction has become so mainstream that many people watch science fiction movies without really realizing that they’re watching science fiction. The current crop of superhero movies is largely science fiction. If we include the closely-related genre of fantasy fiction in consideration — JRR Tolkien’s novels are the best example — most of the highest-grossing movies of the last two decades have been either one or the other.

Literary scholars have begun to pay serious attention to all these genres, but there has really been a growth in scholarly interest in science fiction, usually termed “speculative fiction” in academic circles. This attention is well warranted, even if many people still do not consider any genre fiction to be serious, despite its commercial success.

Why well warranted? That’s a simple, straightforward answer for me — I think we can gain an interesting view of what people of a certain time were actually thinking by looking at the themes and concerns of genre fiction. Old West books and movies are an examination of themes and concerns contemporary to the time they were produced ... projected into a narrow and well-defined past, in terms of setting. Old West fiction will generally only be set in certain American states during the time frame of about 1865 to 1900, with most being sometime in the 1870s or 1880s. Detective fiction, on the other hand, is generally set in the “present” of the time the books are written and the movies are produced. Only rarely does a writer tell a detective story outside of contemporary settings, although there are some significant exceptions to that rule.

Science fiction is, by nature, set in the future. Granted, there is a large body of speculative fiction that sets itself in a “re-imagined” past — much of it quite excellent — but the majority is set in some “kind” of the future, either close to the time the fiction is produced or very far into the future. That’s a comforting thought to me, since much science fiction speculates on either an impossibly ideal future — like “Star Trek” or “Star Wars,” even considering all their grimness, sometimes — or on a disastrous future — like George Orwell’s “1984.”

That dilemma — either utopia or dystopia — sets science fiction apart. Detective fiction, although it’s often quite dark in tone, usually ends with the mystery solved. Old West fiction, with notable recent exceptions, usually also ends with some sort of justice being accomplished.

I go on “kicks” with my favorite genres. Recently, I wrote that I had been on a Sherlock Holmes binge. A few weeks ago, I re-read all the Holmes fiction written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of that world, after binge-watching all the contemporary television series of Holmes-inspired fiction. After a quick Tom Clancy interlude, I’ve been reading lots of classic science fiction.

Of course, once I finish this particularly large book of classic science fiction stories (1,200 pages!) I’m reading, I’ll likely delve into Old West fiction again. I haven’t read Zane Grey in a long time, so he is shaping up to be my pleasure reading after this science fiction kick. I’ll let y’all know if I find out anything about the Old West ... or at least, the early 20th century when Grey was writing.

