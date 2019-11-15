Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of Thanksgiving holidays, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

– State Road (S.R.) 10/U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) Widening from S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) to U.S. 29 - Ashland Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road through Wednesday, Nov. 20. The closure will enable crews to place drainage pipes across the roadway Traffic will be detoured to Stefani and 9 1/2 Mile roads.

– U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road/C.R. 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97) - Northbound motorists may encounter nighttime lane closures on U.S. 29 as crews continue paving operations. Also, both northbound and southbound traffic may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews perform median work. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

– U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (S.R. 10/U.S. 90A)- Drivers will experience the following impacts to traffic the week of Sunday, Nov. 17.

– Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass: Alternating east and westbound lane shifts as crews construct the new southbound bridge.

– U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

– U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Nov. 17.

– Intermittent lane closures on U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to 2,000 feet east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

– Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola, between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

– I-110 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Brent Lane - There will be intermittent and alternating northbound lane restrictions over Brent Lane from 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 as crews perform bridge joint repairs.

– S.R. 298 (Lillian Highway) Shoulder Widening between Blue Angel Highway and Fairfield Drive - Lillian Highway will be closed between Blue Angel Highway and Fairfield Drive from 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 as crews widen the existing shoulder.

– I-110 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Texar Drive - There will be intermittent and alternating northbound lane restrictions over Texar Drive from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 as crews perform bridge joint repairs.

– C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- All piles have been driven and pile caps poured for the new bridge. Crews are currently working on placing rebar reinforcement for the bridge deck in preparation of pouring the deck slab. Traffic will remain shifted on the temporary diversion until construction of the new bridge has been completed.

– Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Construction activities continue. The roadway is temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete late 2019.

Santa Rosa County:

– U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive- Construction activities continue near Villa Woods. Motorists may encounter lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

– U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Nov. 17.

– Intermittent lane closures on U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to 2,000 feet east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

– Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola, between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

– S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to C.R. 87A (Market Road) in Jay- Motorists may encounter daytime lane restrictions near Jay as utility crews perform operations in the area.

– S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter southbound intermittent lane closures as crews begin expansion joint work. Vessel traffic will be maintained along the Yellow River during construction. There will be signage and buoy-type channelization devices directing boaters through the work zone.

– S.R. 87 Turn lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Northbound left turn lane and median modifications work begins week of Monday, Nov. 18. Operations will begin in the median area of the roadway. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

– S.R. 87 Pavement Markings Replacement- Traffic will encounter alternating and intermittent minor delays between Nicholas Lake Road and Vonnie Tolbert Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, Dec. 31 as crews remove and replace pavement markings in the roadway. Law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.