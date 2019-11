The 16-year-old was last seen Tuesday.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 16-year-old Crestview teen was reported missing Tuesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Elijah Wilson was last seen leaving a family member’s house on Venice Avenue in Fort Walton Beach.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to call OCSO at (850) 651-7400.

