NAVARRE — Although it contains about 1,050 students, Holley-Navarre Middle School principal Joie DeStefano said the school has more flexibility than elementary schools in juggling the booming numbers of students.

DeStefano said Holley-Navarre Middle just stashes more students in its hour-long periods during the school day, and doesn’t have to create a new class.

"It’s easier for us to absorb the tremendous growth," DeStefano said. "I know it’s the elementary levels really experiencing a crunch. No one likes portables."

Santa Rosa County School District plans to pay $4.85 million to buy two adjacent parcels totaling 41.05 acres south of U.S. Highway 98 near Edgewood Drive to build a future school. John and Debra Axley own the land that the district would purchase next month.

Joey Harrell, who oversees school site purchases, said the school district has yet to decide what grades to locate on the parcel. Two other sites also are under consideration in the south end where six of eight schools have enrollments above 90% of capacity. Navarre High School and Holley-Navarre Intermediate both are at about 89%.

"Appraisals of property are not getting any less expensive in the county, much less in the south," Harrell said. "It’s not cheap."

The school district began one $37 million K-8 school on Elkhart Drive in Navarre this summer and will complete it by fall 2021. A nearly identical K-8 school will be built on 63 acres in Pace just south of Five Points where Chumuckla Highway, Quintette Road and Woodbine Road all meet. Harrell said he hopes the Pace school scheduled to open fall 2022 costs less because DAG Architects is designing both schools.

The school on Elkhart is the first one constructed since Bennett C. Russell Elementary, named after a late superintendent, opened in 2007.

Harrell said the school district would like to find property halfway between Gulf Breeze and Navarre where it can build a high school. It currently is nearing completion of negotiations for 45 more acres in Tiger Point with Gulf Breeze officials.

"We need a high school next," Harrell said. "We don’t question that."

Michelle Abrams said her son, Chris, really enjoys his classes and teachers in his freshman year at Navarre High. But she said a new high school is wanted by parents.

"Everyone is concerned," Abrams said. "It’s almost an unimaginable situation for our students."