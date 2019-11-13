Staff Reports

Wednesday

Nov 13, 2019 at 10:27 AM


Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa Counties will be opening cold weather shelters Wednesday, according to press releases from their respective agencies.


“The National Weather Service predicts a temperature of below 40 degrees in Walton County,” according to a press release from Walton County Emergency Management. ”Freezing temperatures are possible late tonight through tomorrow morning, Thursday November 14, 2019.“


Okaloosa County shelter


North End:


Crestview area Homeless Shelter “Helping Hands House”


120 Duggan Ave.


Crestview


850- 398-5670


Open from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m.


South End:


One Hopeful Place will NOT function as a cold weather shelter unless the forecast reaches 40 degrees.


Walton County shelter


Defuniak Springs Community Center


361 North 10th Street


Defuniak Springs, 32433


Santa Rosa County


Ferris Hill Baptist Church


6848 Chaffin Street


Milton


Open from 6:30 p.m. - 7 a.m.


Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30- 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement.