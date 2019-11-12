ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone may require you to work in accordance with rigorous standards. Don't let that dampen your spirits. Just recognize that it's called "work" for a reason, and remember that you're capable of adapting to the situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Buy some stationery and send out thank-you notes. There may be heightened formality required when you interact in group activities, or you might find the situation requires you to follow old-fashioned rules of etiquette.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The harmony of your primary relationships could be challenged by misunderstandings or situations that catch you off-guard. You are sensitive to emotional undercurrents and may be able to fairly resolve a delicate problem.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may try to ignore a problem that seems too overwhelming to face, but if you choose to deal with it, you'll feel a weight has been lifted. It is always ultimately productive to work through difficult issues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put shopping expeditions on hold since you won't find the best deals today. If you see something advertised in online or in the mail, the store could be out of stock when you get there, or the item may not look as attractive up close.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When nothing quite lives up to your expectations, it's a good idea to put the pursuit of your dreams on hold. Today you are more geared toward developing imaginative thoughts. Leave acquiring new clothing or artwork for another time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Just keep moving and let your momentum carry you. You might feel unappreciated and overworked, but you have obligations to fulfill. Focus on keeping the peace and avoid stepping on people's toes. Sidestep arguments and disagreements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The Full Moon may bring relationship issues and social interchanges to a peak. You may be keenly aware of the inherent power of crowdfunding or the influence of social media, but refrain from spending money on anything unnecessary now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This Full Moon may shift your focus from creative endeavors and entertainment to working within an alternate, creative environment. You may need to make more space for your hobbies or organize your crafting supplies.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're quite reliable and precise, and people count on you. It's important to fulfill your responsibilities and clock in and out on time, but it's just as important to be a cooperative member of any group to which you belong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A Full Moon can open your eyes to essential needs. You may realize it isn't enough to have a biological attraction unless it's accompanied by similar ideals and friendship. Put key purchases on hold if they can wait a while longer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There may be quite a bit of confusion to deal with for the next few days. You and a partner may have satisfying conversations that cut through the fog, but you could feel awkward when dealing with those outside your immediate circle.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Join up with other people who have similar values and ideals as the next three to four weeks unfold. You'll feel right at home in the company of people who share your utopian visions and enjoy inspirational outlooks. Spending a long weekend with a romantic partner might be just what you need to realize some of your innermost desires. Get your investments and financial affairs up to snuff for the upcoming tax season during late December, when using sound business strategies can prove profitable. Friends can distract you from pursuing more necessary tasks in February. You might think you can outwit others or gain an advantage in March, but you may just waste your time and money, so don't make changes to your investments or business plan. Focus on good health and creative activities in April, when whatever you initiate can have long-lasting results.