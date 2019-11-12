PACE — Overcast skies and late afternoon rain showers did not dampen the spirit of Santa Rosa County residents attending a ribbon cutting for the Canopy on Berryhill Assisted Living Facility.

The event took place on Nov. 7 at 3343 Berryhill Road, just north of the Five Point intersection.

“This is not your typical assisted living facility,” said Jennifer Melton, executive director of the Canopy.

The brand new facility offers independent living, assisted living and memory care, she said. That means that residents could live the final stages of their lives in the same facility, which eliminates the need to move to a different facility with every change of their medical status.

BOCC Chairman Sam Parker, along with representatives from Santa Rosa and Pace chambers of commerce, Canopy management staff, and corporate representative from owner/operator Concordis Senior Living attended the event.

“We are super excited that so many folks came out to the Canopy today to show support for this facility,” Parker said. “I think it’s going to be a great investment to our community, create nearly 40 jobs, as well as (offer) such a needed service for the seniors of our community that would be interested in living here.”

Currently the staff is made up of nine managers. Melton said they need CNA nurses, care personnel and employees for just about every department. The Canopy is scheduled to open for residents on Dec. 1, 2019.

“We will be hiring 35 to 40 employees very soon,” Melton said.

The ribbon cutting attracted several hundred people. Visitors were treated to complimentary food, beverages and desserts.

Attendees were free to explore the various styles of available suites, the spa, medical treatment rooms, hair salon, dinning and communal areas. Landscaped grounds are ample and spacious.

The Canopy is also pet friendly. The facility has a bar, a bistro and all day dinning so residents can eat on their own schedule.

The Canopy offers three types of care. Independent living care where residents can get around on their own. They also offer assisted living, where residents may need help with daily chores that they cannot do due to injury or age. The third is a secure area for those patients who suffer with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, go to www.thecanopyliving.com or call 850-736-6243.