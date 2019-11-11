PACE — The celebration of the 100th Veterans Day carried special meaning for Master Sgt. Joey Paladino this year.

He and his wife, Sandy, who own and operate CrossFit Pace Patriot Pride in Santa Rosa County, created a "Hero Workout" to honor Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez. Paladino’s men were both killed in combat Aug. 21 during operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan.

About 80 men and women participated in the workout that raised money for Deleon-Figueroa’s and Gonzalez’s families.

Paladino is still stationed in Afghanistan. Sandy said her husband would say, "Luis and Jose were two of the best soldiers I ever worked with. I will always remember them until Valhalla."

She choked up remembering the two fallen soldiers and friends, who served in the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base with her husband.

"They were both family men," Sandy said. "They loved their wives, their children and their country. Luis was a jokester. They were fun guys to be around. My husband is living on MREs right now. We can do this workout and suffer a little bit in their honor."

Deleon-Figueroa was married to Brenda and Gonzalez was married to Crystal. Both had children.

Joey named the training "Whiskey 9." The CrossFit workout began with an 800-meter run, two rounds of 35 burpee pull ups, 34 box step ups and 69 kettle bell swings before ending with an 800-meter run. Those who did the workout could choose whether they wanted to add weights.

Chris Hemphill, a 28-year-old, said he felt honored to exercise for Deleon-Figueroa and Gonzalez. Many of those who did the CrossFit fundraiser also wore patriotic shirts, shorts and socks.

"The more important purpose beyond this individual goal is them giving their lives for us," said Hemphill, who works at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. "I can give one hour today for the sacrifices they gave for us."

Danielle Lynch, a 37-year-old housewife and former teacher, said that doing the exercise in the soldiers’ honor gave her extra motivation.

"We want to remember them and how much they mean to Joey," Lynch said. "We want to do absolutely anything we can."

Joel Martinez said it has become a tradition in CrossFit to dedicate a workout to military, police, firefighters and other first responders who die in the line of duty.

"We want to do a physical challenge to show them a small token of our appreciation," the 31-year-old Martinez said. "They gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s not that hard for us to do this."