NAVARRE —A GoFundMe account for the family of a Hurlburt Field airman who fell into the Gulf of Mexico from a C-130 transport aircraft last week was well on its way Monday to meeting its $100,00 goal.

Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, 29, was a Special Tactics combat controller with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron, 24th Special Operations Wing, Air Force Special Operations Command. Details of his fall from the aircraft, about two miles south of Hurlburt Field, have not been released as an Air Force investigation continues.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Condiff fell from the aircraft late Tuesday morning, touching off a massive search that involved multiple units and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Air Force, the Army, Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies. At one point, the search area encompassed 700 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico, extending 30 miles into the Gulf of Mexico from Destin to Pensacola.

The Coast Guard suspended its search on Friday, and the Air Force, with assistance from the Navy, has taken over efforts to recover Condiff and any personal effects that may be found in the Gulf of Mexico. Coast Guard air and boat crews spent more than 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles over the course of four days but were unable to locate the airman.

The GoFundMe effort, online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-condiff-family, was started on Sunday, and had raised more than $57,000 by mid-morning on Monday. That money came from a total of nearly 600 donors.

The donations were accompanied with heartfelt messages like this one: "My Son is stationed with him. My heart aches for his family and fellow warriors. I am so very sorry. God bless his family, wife and sweet daughters. Keeping you all in my prayers during this difficult time. HERO."

In a Sunday email to the Daily News, Condiff’s father wrote, "We would like to thank everyone for their support and love during our time of sorrow. We are so grateful for everyone who has prayed for us and our family and for all those who have worked effortlessly without thought for themselves in the search and rescue and now recovery of our son."