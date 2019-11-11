It's been 10 years since I published this column about a trip I took to Washington with my dad and other World War II veterans. Dad died almost five years ago, and on Veterans Day, I am thinking about him and this memory we shared.

If you want to learn what solemnity feels like, ride a bus full of World War II veterans through Arlington National Cemetery like I did a couple of weeks ago.

Turning off the busy capital boulevard through Arlington's gates, it was as if someone slowly turned down the volume — conversations, bustle and laughter ceded to the motor's rumble.

I was aboard one of three buses Louisiana Honor Air had chartered to escort about 100 veterans, including my father, Maury Magill, on a trip to some of Washington's most hallowed monuments and memorials.

Arlington, its rolling hills of gravestones, orderly rows stretching into the horizon, reminded lots of the veterans of the buddies they left behind on the battlefields of that monumental war they fought more than 60 years ago.

Staring out the window, I thought of a story my dad had told me a few hours earlier, as our plane made its way toward Washington.

“I'm lucky to be here, Keith.”

“Dad, if you weren't here, I wouldn't be either,” I said jokingly, not knowing exactly what he was leading to. “So I guess I'm glad you're here too.”

He laughed, then adjusted his tone.

“So many times, it came down to luck,” my dad said. He recalled his first taste of battle, two weeks after arriving in the Netherlands as a 19-year-old private in charge of firing a mortar with the Army's 104th Infantry Division.

“They lined us all up in single file on top of a levee,” he said.

His company complied with the orders, but my dad and his fellow soldiers quickly noticed something wasn't right. Pocks in the levee looked a lot like the ones their mortar shells had carved into the landscape during training. Before anyone could react, it rained German shrapnel. The first four men in line were killed; the next two were maimed and needed medics. My dad stood next in line, unscathed.

“It's strange how those things happen,” my dad told me. “I'm lucky to be here.”

And I was lucky to be there, too, aboard that bus with my dad and the other veterans as we made our way through a misty Washington, D.C. We took pictures at the Marine Corps War Memorial, that iconic bronze likeness of the Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima. At the Korean War Memorial, a driving rain punctuated the sacrifice conveyed by the larger-than-life statues of soldiers in ponchos trudging through unfamiliar terrain.

The day wasn't all somber — it could never be with three buses full of World War II veterans. A lot of these guys, all in their 80s and 90s, have a sense of humor honed over generations and don't hesitate to use it.

Wenceslaus Billiot of Isle de Jean Charles, one of nine or 10 Terrebonne Parish veterans who made the trip, took his first plane ride that day.

“How'd it go?” he was asked.

“Not bad,” he responded in his thick Cajun accent. “It wasn't even as bumpy as a boat.”

At the World War II Memorial, dozens of coeds from George Washington University greeted the buses, ready to help the veterans get around.

“Funny,” T.D. Smith noted jokingly as the veterans left the bus, “how many of you guys suddenly need a wheelchair.”

Throughout the day, I thought about what an honor it was to be able to make this trip. When my dad, at 19, fought his way through Nazi-dominated Europe, there was no guarantee that he, his fellow soldiers or American freedom would survive the war. Their victory ensured that freedom not only survived but thrived, so much so that many Americans now take it for granted.

Their all-expenses-paid trip with Louisiana Honor Air was a small reward for the big contribution these veterans made to their country and to the world. For me, it's also personal. I love my dad, and it makes me feel good to see others recognize the sacrifice he made — an experience so profound his memories of it remain vivid more than six decades later.

One of the best parts of our Oct. 24 trip was our arrival home at the airport in New Orleans. Hundreds of well-wishers greeted the veterans — a brass band, a group of middle-school cheerleaders, families and friends, soldiers in uniform and supporters with signs that expressing their gratitude. I smiled as my dad worked his way through a gauntlet of handshakes and pats on the back. I could tell it made him and his fellow veterans, enlivened after a long and eventful day, feel like rock stars.

On the way to the parking lot, as the welcome-home sounds diminished, my dad put his hand on my back and looked me in the eye.

“Thank you,” he said.

I didn't feel worthy of thanks, but it made me smile.

“I thank you, Dad. I'm lucky to be here.”

