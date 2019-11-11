The Tuscaloosa Christmas Afloat Foundation Inc. and the Pirates of the Warrior Recreational Boat Club will organize a lighted holiday boat river parade and fireworks show on Dec. 14 on the Black Warrior River.

The parade, which will feature 10 to 15 boats, will begin at 5 p.m., and the fireworks show will occur around 5:45 p.m. The total parade time will be about two hours. No admission will be charged.

People should arrive early and be in place no later than 5 p.m. in order to see the fireworks, said Ken DeWitt, fundraising chairman of the parade.

“Great sites to watch the parade and fireworks include the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and ice skating rink, the Farmers Market, the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk and the Northport Levee. But all should arrive by no later than 5:30 pm or will risk missing the fireworks show, held mid-parade this year,” DeWitt said.

The parade will form on the river at the Riverview boat landing area, just upriver from the Woolsey Finnell Bridge, and proceed downriver toward the University of Alabama and the downtown areas of Tuscaloosa and Northport.

The boats will travel slowly downstream in a southwesterly direction all the way under the Hugh Thomas Bridge to the railroad bridge near the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, where the boats will turn around and move back upstream.

The fireworks show will be produced by Pyro Shows of Alabama. DeWitt said the fireworks will start between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.

“The reason it is so hard to predict the exact time of the fireworks is that river conditions are unpredictable and boat safety is paramount. We start the parade at the Boat Landing, and move slowly downstream. For the safety of the boats, we’ll slow the parade near UA’s Manderson Landing, so that the fireworks can be launched without exploding them near the parade boats” DeWitt said. “All that is impossible to schedule exactly.”

The event had been held annually since 1990, except for a three-year hiatus after the April 2011 tornado destroyed many boats.

Boat owners decorate their boats at their own expense and compete for prizes. To contribute to the fund to pay for the fireworks, go to www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-afloat-2019-fireworks-fund.

“Each year, over 35 private citizens donate to the foundation to fund the fireworks show, and we thank them for their generosity”, DeWitt said.