UPDATE

WEST PALM BEACH — A hunter was taken by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach Saturday afternoon after he was bitten by an alligator in the DuPuis Management Area/J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area near the Palm Beach/Martin County line, authorities confirmed.

The man was hunting about midday in the management area, near Port Mayaca and Lake Okeechobee and about 11 miles north of Pahokee, when an alligator believed to be about 10 feet long inflicted a "substantial" bite to the man’s leg, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

A spokeswoman said another man in a swamp buggy was able to pull the victim to safety and the two called for help on a cellphone, but it took authorities a while to find the men in the wilderness area, which stretches 21,875 acres — about 34 square miles — in northwestern Palm Beach and southwestern Martin counties.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be investigating the incident.

The agency did not immediately have the man's condition, name or hometown.