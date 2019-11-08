Can’t make it to your Sunday church service? Watch or listen to it instead. Many churches in Northwest Florida offer audio or video versions of their services.

Sometimes you just can’t make it to church.

Whether you’re sick, traveling or have a previous commitment, many churches offer an alternative to attending their services in person. Check out the following churches that offer audio or video versions of sermons and worship practices.

ALABAMA

First Baptist Church of Florala, Alabama, posts a video of each week’s service on its website, FBCFlorala.com. Only one week is available on the site, but there’s an archive available on the FBC Florala YouTube channel.

BAKER

• Cross Creek Country Fellowship posts videos of church services on the Cross Creek Country Fellowship YouTube channel.

• Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church posts videos of its sermons on PilgrimRestBaptist.org/sermons.

• Listen to The Shepherd’s Church services at SermonAudio.com or via your favorite podcast app.

CRESTVIEW

• Calvary United Crestview posts videos of its services on the @CalvaryUnitedChurch Facebook page. Go to the videos section of the page to find previous services.

• Emmanuel Baptist Church posts videos on its website at EBCCrestview.com/sermons, or you can subscribe to its YouTube Channel and tune in to the live stream at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.

• Watch First Baptist Church of Crestview’s services live or after at fbccrestview.org/live-stream.

• Watch Lifepoint Church’s services in the videos section on Facebook.com/mlpc.org/.

DESTIN

• Destin United Methodist church offers a video version of its sermons through vimeo at DestinUMC.org/resources/sermons.

• Destiny Worship Center offers live videos of sermons and video and audio for previous sermons at DestinyWorshipCenter.com.

• Emerald Coast Worship Centre features a video version of its sermons via the Emerald Coast Worship Centre YouTube channel. Find a link to the channel on the homepage of ecwc.church.

• Impact Life Church posts videos of its sermons on Facebook.com/impactlifechurchilc.

• Village Church features videos of its sermons on the Village Baptist Church YouTube channel and on its website VillageBaptist.org/watch.

FORT WALTON BEACH

• Beachside Community Church posts videos of its services on BeachSideCC.org/messages.

• Cinco Baptist Church posts videos of its weekly sermons on vimeo.com/cincobaptist.

• Covenant Community Church livestreams its Wednesday night and 10 a.m. Sunday services on the Covenant Community Church YouYube channel.

• Fort Walton Beach First United Methodist Church does Facebook live for the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. These are also available on the Church’s YouTube channel. The church also offers audio versions at fwbfumc.org/online-sermons-2019/.

• Listen to Gathering Church’s sermons via the Come Gather podcast available on the Apple Podcasts app or listen to the audio at ComeGather.com.

• Listen to St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s sermons at saintmary.life.

• Striving For Perfection Ministries streams its Sundays service, Wednesday Bible study and other events on the s4pministries YouTube channel.

• Unity in Fort Walton Beach has videos of its weekly service at Facebook.com/unity.in.fort.walton.beach.

• Westwood Baptist Church streams its services on Facebook live for those who can’t make it. Find previous sermons in the videos section of Facebook.com/WestwoodBaptistFWB.

• Wright Baptist church offers videos of its sermons on the Wright Place Videos YouTube channel.

GULF BREEZE

• Coastline Calvary Chapel offers videos of its Sunday morning service with Pastor Neil Spencer at livestream.com/coastlinelife.

• Storypoint Church offers videos of its services via video on StorypointChurch.com and the Storypoint Church YouTube channel. Audio versions are available on all major podcast platforms, such as the Apple Podcasts app.

• Watch live and previous services at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church at gbumc.org/watch-messages.

MILTON

• Listen to Christian Life Church’s services on the CLC podcast available on the Apple Podcasts app.

• First Baptist Church of Milton offers audio and video versions of its sermons at fbcmilton.org/media.php.

• Liberty Church features videos of its sermons at Libertychurch.net/milton/media/.

• Find links to audio or videos of services for Victory Baptist Church at vbcmilton.org/sermonmedia/.

• Watch Sunday services on West Milton Church of Christ’s YouTube channel.

NAVARRE

• Deliverance Temple Church features a live webcast of its service at 11 a.m. Sundays available at NLDTC.org/live-stream.

• Listen to Navarre United Methodist Church’s services at http://navarre.church/sermons.

• Listen to Navarre Church of Christ’s services at http://navarrechurchofchrist.net/sermons.asp.

• To watch videos of services at First Baptist Church of Navarre, visit http://www.fbcnavarre.org/messages/.

NICEVILLE

• Tune into Crosspoint Church’s worship services anytime at crosspoint.church/live/ where you can watch live during the event or click the playback button to watch after.

• Faith Independent Baptist Church offers an audio version at SermonAudio.com and versions under the media section at FaithNiceville.com.

• Watch or listen to First Baptist Church of Niceville’s services on its website at fbcniceville.com or the First Baptist Church of Niceville YouTube channel.

• Niceville Church of Christ streams its services via Facebook live available in the videos section at Facebook.com/NicevilleChurchofChrist.

• Rocky Bayou Baptist Church offers livestreaming of its sermons, as well as the ability to watch or listen to previous sermons. Watch or listen at RockyBayouBaptist.org.

• St. Jude’s Episcopal Church features audio versions of sermons at stjudes.us/sermon18.htm.

SHALIMAR

• Listen to sermons at Good Shepherd Shalimar at gslcshalimar.org/sermons.

• Listen to Shalimar Baptist Church’s services at shalimarbaptistchurch.com/new-page.

• Shalimar United Methodist Church posts a livestream on its website of both its traditional and contemporary Sunday services. Find the streams and archives at Shalimar-UMC.org/resources/livestream.

SOUTH WALTON

• Listen to Good News Church’s services on https://soundcloud.com/goodnewsumc.

• Hope on the Beach features videos of its beach worship on Facebook.com/hopeonthebeach.

• King’s Cross Church offers audio on the Apple Podcasts app and kcsowal.com/sermons/.

• Point Washington United Methodist Church has videos of services at http://pwumc.org/sermons-media and audio on the Apple Podcasts app.

• Listen to Redeemer 30A’s services at redeemer30a.com/listen.

• Santa Rosa Beach Community Church has a livestream of its Sunday service available at SantaRosaBeachCommunityChurch.org.

• Listen to Seagrove Baptist Church’s messages at seagrovebaptist.org/messages.

VALPARAISO

• All God’s Children and the Living Word Worship Center livestreams its services on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sundays. To watch, go to the videos section of Facebook.com/AGCINVALP.

• Listen to sermons at Sovereign Grace Church of Valparaiso at http://sovgracevalp.com/sermons.

• Valparaiso First Assembly of God has audio for its sermons at https://valparaisoag.podbean.com/.