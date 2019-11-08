MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently heard from Freda Carroll and Paula Lowrimore, teachers with the Santa Rosa County School District.

They are on special assignment under a Title IV federal grant as student intervention specialists for Santa Rosa District Schools. Their mission is to provide support for students who are involved with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

The role of a student intervention specialist is to offer students academic, social, behavioral and emotional support. They also help the students earn community service hours and also help the students get free after-school tutoring with a certified teacher and free bus transportation home afterward.

Currently there are 177 "justice involved" students enrolled and active in SRC schools from elementary through adult levels, and this program is making a difference in the lives of those students, the teachers said.

Carroll and Lowrimore’s success stories from the program include students finally getting passing grades and being dual enrolled at Pensacola State College. These accomplishments may not have been possible without this program.

At this time the student intervention program is working on a partnership with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northwest Florida to help with the process of onboarding mentors.

Mentorship is a big program need. Mentors give the students someone they can rely on, talk to and is consistently in their lives. Freda and Paula are also working on partnering with the University of West Florida Criminal Justice program for their seniors to spend time as mentors while doing an internship.

“This is a great program that is definitely making a difference in the lives of the students, and if you would like more information or to get involved, check out their website at studentintervention.wixsite.com/santarosa,” a Rotary spokesperson said.

The Milton Rotary Club also donated socks, shoes and underwear to Berryhill Elementary School recently.

The supplies are kept on hand for students that either find themselves needing one of the items during the day or that may not have any or enough of those items available for their use.