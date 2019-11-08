As I wiggle my way through the life with which God has blessed me, I’m fascinated by learning the lessons that the Ultimate Professor has provided for me in the grandest of grand textbooks, the Bible.

I decided years ago to surround myself with happy people. Everyone has bad days, and they need friends to help them get through them, but you all know the ones I’m talking about. It’s the folks who seem to thrive on conflict, and their perception of virtually every event in their lives is negative.

You deserve to be happy, and you cannot achieve happiness if you are in the middle of a circle of society that is confused or tumultuous.

The Bible tells us that regardless of what may happen in this life, we know that God sees, cares and will “wipe every tear from our eyes” when we are forever with Him (Revelation 21:4). That confidence can give us an optimistic outlook, even in difficult circumstances. How can we continue to be unhappy if we are truly confident in God’s word?

After I started following the word of God, my perception of my future changed. I saw each obstacle as an opportunity for growth. Even if I failed, I learned; the next roadblock would be easier.

I fell headfirst into every pothole that I encountered in the road of life with a new confidence. That confidence was not because I was arrogant or conceited, but because my New Friend, and the Guy I was following was the King of Kings. I could not lose if He was with me.

If you are down and out and continue to feel depressed for an extended period, I ask you to revisit your relationship with God. Sometimes we just need to stop, breathe and realize who our Father is.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.