PENSACOLA — A Pensacola woman died from injuries she received after walking into oncoming traffic Wednesday evening.

Jerry Graham Sr., 74, of Crestview, was westbound in his Ford F-150 on State Road 295 in the left lane around 5:20 p.m.

Doris Crossman, 60, of Pensacola, was walking on the grass shoulder of the road.

As Graham entered a left-hand curve and began heading south onto New Warrington Road, Crossman crossed the southbound lanes and walked directly into the path of Graham’s vehicle.

The front of Graham’s truck collided with Crossman. Both Graham and Crossman came to a final rest within the area of collision.

Crossman was pronounced dead at the scene. Graham did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

No charges are pending.