Eugene Bradley, 31, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the July 13 murder of Christopher Black.

MARY ESTHER — A man wanted for murder was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in a parking lot outside a fast food restaurant Tuesday night.

Eugene Bradley, 31, is charged with gunning down Christopher Black of Navarre at a home on Blackstone Road in Mary Esther on July 13, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Bradley confronted Black and shot him three times on the house’s carport.

A witness said Black and Bradley had been smoking methamphetamine before the incident. He added that Bradley saw his girlfriend speak to Black and asked Black what she approached him about. Black replied, "a cigarette."

Another witness said Bradley told Black he was going to confirm the information, and there would be problems if one of them had lied. A short time later he heard a scuffle and a woman scream, followed by multiple gunshots.

Black was found on the floor of the carport asking for help.

A witness drove Bradley to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up Bradley on a warrant for first degree-premeditated murder about 4 p.m. Tuesday outside an Arby’s restaurant on U.S. Highway 98 in west Okaloosa County.