MEXICO BEACH — Tyndall Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal will detonate suspected World War II-era ordnance Tuesday evening that recently washed ashore.

The EOD responded to a call for assistance with a heavily corroded ordnance of unknown origin near Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe area.

The EOD attempted to detonate the ordnance on Monday, but wasn’t able to safely detonate all of it. Officials cited the tide had rolled in and there was too much water to detonate the whole thing.

The EOD will detonate the rest of it at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday as the tide rolls out and it is safer to detonate it. The detonation is expected to be heard as far as Lynn Haven.

The ordnance is unknown and is speculated to be from the World War II time frame.