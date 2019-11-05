A contract was approved Friday for a public charter high school in Destin.

DESTIN— The Okaloosa County School District approved the contract Friday for a proposed charter high school in Destin. The Governing Board can now finalize its 501 (c) 3 standing and begin with Phase Two of the Capital Campaign.

In kicking off Phase Two, Destin High School recently received a $35,000 donation from Joseph and Davis Campbell of the Bill and Dianne Campbell Charitable Trust. The late Bill and Dianne Campbell were well-known Destin residents and avid supporters of the community. Their trust has carried on that legacy.

Phase One raised approximately $100K earlier this year to kick off the grass roots effort for a high school in Destin. Phase Two of the Capital Campaign will help fund acquisition of the $12.9 million Destin United Methodist Church property, site renovation, staff hiring, and other major expenses. The plan calls for DHS to open August 2020.

Individuals, businesses, or community groups can donate anywhere from $1 up to the needed $12.9 million.

Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis said that DHS will prepare students for a more promising future in hopes they will return to Destin, lay down roots and become contributing community members.

To find out more details or to make a donation, call 850-424-1664 or email info@destinhighschool.org. For detailed donor information and levels, contact DHS’s fundraising chair and Governing Board Treasurer Sarah Stone at 850-598-6888 or sarah@saysarah.com. Additional information about DHS can be found at www.destinhighschool.org.