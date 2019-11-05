A 31-year-old Houma man was arrested Monday evening after sexually assaulting a teenager in her apartment, police said.

Lawrence Diggs, of Eliza Street, is charged with sexual battery and aggravated burglary, Houma Police said.

While on patrol around 6:43 p.m. an officer was flagged down by a 19-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Lafayette Street, police said. The woman claimed that Diggs had forced his way into her apartment, pushed her down on to a bed and forcefully fondled her.

The suspect then ejaculated on to the bed, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Diggs was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on a $100,000 bond.