The Antonio Alfano saga for the University of Alabama football team ended on Oct. 16, when Alfano entered the transfer portal. Alfano has now come out of the portal to the hands of a familiar face.

Colorado coach Mel Tucker, the former Georgia defensive coordinator and UA assistant in 2015, announced Alfano will join the Buffaloes in January. Alfano, a 5-star defensive lineman according to 247 Sports, left Alabama having not played a snap in his freshman season.

Alfano’s absence from the UA program, played out over weeks, was explained by his family as a reaction to his grandmother’s falling ill. Saban said UA made counseling and other measures available to Alfano, but ultimately felt as though Alfano, “basically quit.”