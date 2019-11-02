A 23-year-old Santa Rosa County man was arrested after a neighbor complained he had masturbated in front of her.

Michael Beau Hagaman, 23, was accused of indecent exposure after a woman said she was mowing her yard when Hagaman came outside and began masturbating while looking in her direction.

She said she went inside her house for a short period, then came back out to finish mowing the yard. Hagaman reappeared and resumed masturbating, the woman told the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Hagaman was charged with indecent exposure and had a bond of $1,000.