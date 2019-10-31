Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf with support from other community partners will offer The Forgotten Coast Community Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST at the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way in Port St. Joe. The event will offer free health screenings, education, and access to a wide variety of community resources.

The free health screenings will include height, weight, BMI (body mass index), blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, anemia, HIV/Hepatitis C screening, and skin cancer screening.

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf and community partners will provide health information and education highlighting diabetes, smoking cessation, mental health, child advocacy, sexual assault, women’s health, breast feeding, nutrition, support for expectant parents, housing assistance, employment assistance, car seat safety checks, and a CPR demonstration.

Kona Shaved Ice will be offering low-cal and sugar-free cool treats. These treats will be provided free with the help of a grant from the Sacred Heart Gulf Guild. There will also be face painting and other fun activities for kids.

All services are free, insurance is not required, and you do not need to show identification to participate. A Spanish translator will be available to assist if needed. Walk-ins are welcome and there is no need to pre-register. For more information please call (850) 229-5620.