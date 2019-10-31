PENSACOLA — Panhandle area chambers of commerce have partnered with the University of West Florida’s Military and Veterans Resource Center to offer no-cost entrepreneurial workshops in multiple Northwest Florida cities.

The Fort Walton, Pensacola, Santa Rosa, Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Niceville and Walton County chambers are hosting several UWF-MVRC-Veterans Florida led sessions that will help veterans determine if they have the mindset to launch their own businesses, and where they can find the resources they need to succeed without using all of their available capital.

Workshops started last week at UWF Pensacola campus and will occur weekly through the first quarter of 2020, and an advanced class will launch in March.

Topics include “So You Want To Be An Entrepreneur?,” “Bootstrapping & Guerrilla Marketing,”“Social Media Business Efficiency Hacks & Techniques,” “Raising Capital,” “How To Validate Your Idea or Offering,” “Protecting Your Intellectual Property” and “How Developing a Dynamic Memory Can Boost Your Business,” among others. Sessions are led by Robert Foster, UWF-Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program coordinator and serial entrepreneur.

Foster is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve (1965-71) and has been supporting veterans in Florida for over four years. In addition, Foster was recently elected president of the Association of the United States Army-Emerald Coast Chapter that covers 23 counties in North Florida and Southern Georgia. Foster brings in mentors and expert guest speakers for each session.

For more information about the entrepreneurial workshops, contact Foster at rfoster2@uwf.edu or 512-550-2799.

For more information about the UWF Military and Veterans Resource Center, visit uwf.edu/mvrc.