The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team (CGCRT) continued to strengthen the foundation built by a strong group of volunteers who serve the Board and committees. The CGCRT has also been working closely with several disaster recovery organizations such as UMCOR and Catholic Charities and continues to build a network of resources that will help our short term recovery and create a more resilient community for the future. The ability to start repair and rebuild work for those individuals in our community who have no other means to advance their own recovery is dependent on funding to purchase materials necessary to complete projects, coordinated volunteers teams and construction project management.. To help achieve those goals the CGCRT has recently hired an Executive Director, Construction Coordinator and assistant. All positions are funded through specific disaster relief grant programs.

Nancy Stuart, has accepted the position of executive director. Nancy retired from Intel Corporation where she was responsible for global management and team leadership in the areas of information technology, knowledge management, contracts and negotiation, supplier management and sales and marketing. She has a BS from Auburn University and an MBA from Arizona State University. She serves on the board of numerous non-profit organizations in Gulf County, including the Friends of St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge and South Gulf County Fire Department. The Executive Director position was generously funded through Florida Presbyterian Disaster Assistance Network. Nancy will transition from her role as Vice Chair of the Long Term Recovery Committee Nov. 1.

Eddie Fields was selected as the newly appointed construction manager. .Eddie was born and raised in Port St. Joe where he graduated from Washington High School and Port St. Joe High School in 1971. He attended the University of Maryland, Business Administration/Management/US Army Non Commissioned Officer Academy and Ft. Ben Harrison, IN Institute for Business Administration and management. He honorably served in the US Army for 12 years. He has been a passionate and vital member of the community for several years serving as; the Needs Assessor for Christian Community Development Fund, member of the Gulf County Long Term Recovery Group, former President of the Washington Recreational Advisory Board and former Executive Director of the Franklin County Senior Citizens Center. This position is funded through Volunteer Florida Foundation,

Trinity Hardy, comes to the CGCRT through Career Source under the Displaced Worker Grant. Trinity graduated high school in 2016 from Franklin County High School in Eastpoint. She is a new graduate from Florida State University where she attended the Panama City campus and received a bachelor's degree in Professional Communication. She has five years of customer service experience including Ace Hardware in Apalachicola, and a downtown boutique in Apalachicola. She was previously working through career source at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library managing all social media accounts and organizing events. Trinity volunteers for different organizations in the Apalachicola community and is a past Miss Florida Seafood. Trinity is available at the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET.

Please reach out if you are still in need of help or if you want to get involved we welcome your support. Contact the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team via email at cgcrecoveryemail.com or call 270-8911.