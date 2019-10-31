Roughly a month ago, we called a partnership between the City of Gadsden and Gadsden State Community College to develop land behind the college’s Wallace Drive campus for community recreational use “an idea worth considering.”

Some details still need to be finalized, but we feel confident in saying that partnership has moved from potentiality to reality, given that the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees has signed off on it, and college and city officials presented it to the public last week at a major press event.

We also are prepared to drop our previous hesitation and support not just the discussion, but the execution of this proposal.

Rewinding the details: The city will spend between $8 million and $10 million to develop the property — known in the past as GSCC’s “Back 40,” adjacent to the Coosa River — for youth soccer fields and other recreational use. (There’s been talk of bicycle and walking trails, and possibly extending the current boardwalk on the river to the area.) The money is budgeted and work should move quickly once grace is said over the final plan.

The city won’t be stepping onto unfamiliar ground; it’s leased portions of the property for youth sports fields for close to 30 years. As City Council President Cynthia Toles observed, “We’re investing in what we’ve already got.”

The idea of the area being a community recreation hub isn’t new, either; we previously cited the crowds that were back there in the days when adult slow-pitch softball was so popular and GSCC had a four-field complex.

This benefits GSCC by getting potential “customers” on campus to see what the college has to offer (which as we’ve noted is substantial).

This benefits the city by giving youth sports teams adequate places to play (that’s also not a new quest; kids were looking for sandlots generations ago) and furthering its quest to develop the riverfront, something that again has been long overdue.

We acknowledge those who disagree with that focus, who cite the various and legitimate needs in their specific sections of Gadsden, and who regard riverfront development as folly and the city just trying to copy places like Chattanooga, Tennessee. We’ll offer the cliché “a rising tide lifts all boats,” note for the “fix the potholes” brigade that the City Council this week approved more than $1 million in additional funding for street paving and point out that anyone who’s seen the activity and vibrancy along the Tennessee River in Chattanooga knows it’s not a bad model for other cities with riverfronts (not that Gadsden is playing copycat).

We also acknowledge those who ask, “What about the sports complex that’s being built in Rainbow City?” What’s envisioned at GSCC is a place for local kids to play recreational sports. The Etowah County Mega Sports Complex, although its backers are making noises otherwise with the announcement of the city-county partnership, always was aimed at cashing in on the travel ball craze that involves more serious athletes with parents who do more serious spending. It’s not just apples and oranges, it’s apples and persimmons.

Something else to consider: The land at the college is designated as a federal park and is restricted to public use; it can’t be used for any commercial or educational reason.

We’ll certainly listen to anyone who has a better idea for what to do with it, given those constraints, than giving kids more places to play ball (that’s another of those quality of life considerations we keep hammering, and which industrial developers take very seriously), putting GSCC in the spotlight and helping make Gadsden’s riverfront the showpiece it should’ve been decades ago.

We’re not expecting an inundation of responses — and doing nothing and letting the grass grow isn’t an acceptable alternative.