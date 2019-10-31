CRESTVIEW — A 38-year-old Pensacola man was killed Wednesday in a car crash on Interstate 10 when his vehicle collided with another vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 6:45 p.m. Daniel Gafford, driving a 2002 Sprint van, was traveling in the westbound lane near Mile Marker 51 when he drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway and collided with the back of a 2009 International 4000.

The second vehicle was parked due to a maintenance issue.

The driver of the second vehicle, Kenneth Boggs of Port St. Joe, 48, was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center with minor injuries.