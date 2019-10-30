“They’re not in a rush whatsoever,” Johnson said. “They don’t care. They’re armed and they don’t mind shooting at people.”

MILTON — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson played footage at a press conference Wednesday to illustrate just how brazen a pack of three to five armed robbers are in their hunt to steal firearms from vehicles.

In the video, they rolled up in a neighborhood off Woodbine Road in Pace in two stolen cars and jumped out about 5:15 a.m. Monday. One tried unsuccessfully to rob a sports car because it was locked. He immediately ran to a nearby pickup parked in a driveway.

The door opened and the robber took his time searching it for a gun until the truck owner ran outside, scaring him away. The owner then jumped in his truck and chased the robber who sped away and fired a bullet at the resident.

“They’re not in a rush whatsoever,” Johnson said. “They don’t care. They’re armed and they don’t mind shooting at people.”

So far in Santa Rosa, the group has broken into 10 unlocked vehicles and escaped with one handgun, Johnson said.

Johnson said the men, who are black and range in age from 16 to 25, are from Escambia County and have hit Santa Rosa and southern Alabama in addition to their own community. They have passed up expensive items like radar detectors and stereos for weapons.

He said crimes committed in Santa Rosa from Escambia residents have increased totaling 670 in 2018 and already reached 705 this year.

“They will not be able to run forever,” Johnson said. “Everybody will have their own charges and get their pound of flesh. We will get our pound of flesh, obviously.”