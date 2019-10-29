ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Set your differences aside and find common ground. The only way that you will conquer a difficult problem is if you team up with those you initially viewed as adversaries or competitors. Looking on the bright side promotes cooperation.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): One good turn deserves another. Be sure to repay the favor to someone who has gone out of their way to give you a leg up recently. Even tiny acts of kindness can snowball into a wave of good mutual feelings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The air may have gone out of your sails. You might have held a grudge so long that you've forgotten what the original issue was. Move out of the past and work toward reconciling personal differences.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Few people can argue with the truth. If you're honest and forthright when someone presses you for answers, you'll have nothing to worry about. Never forget that your true self and reputation are your most valuable commodities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your wisdom but don't lecture. Treat children or young people as equals rather than talking down to them and they'll be more receptive to your ideas. Be fair and equitable when you are in a take-charge position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some people find the courage to walk to the beat of their own drum. Be diplomatic if a friend or loved one does something you don't understand. While you may not get it, their choice may be important to their happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Harmony at home bolsters your courage and resolve. Being in tune with your better half will provide you with the inspiration to do great things. You may summon the courage to attempt something brand-new or unusual.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Two heads are better than one. Pair up with someone who shares your point of view and you'll be on the same wavelength when tackling problems. Use your good taste to filter out impulsive, frivolous purchases.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Generosity needs no reward. Give because it is in your heart to do so, not because you expect to be given something in return. Pay attention to details. Choosing the right accessory can alter your look for the better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's the thought that counts. Be gracious and appreciative when someone offers a token of esteem, as the value of respect can't be measured in dollars. A love interest may be demanding of your time -- go with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Roll out the red carpet. Whether you are entertaining a business client or flirtatiously seeking an after-work connection, treat them as if they're the center of the world. Let your personality sparkle in group venues.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Wipe the slate clean. Clear the air with someone you've sparred with in the past, as holding a grudge could lead you down a dark road. A loved one may be ready to treat you like royalty, so pay attention.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your sense of adventure is at a high point as the next six to eight weeks unfurl. You may be happy to find a new jogging trail to explore, or delighted to engage in friendly competitions that test your strength and mental prowess. You will win bonus points when you make New Year's resolutions because by the end of December, you will be more far-seeing, and your good judgment will be at a zenith. That is an excellent time to put major projects into motion or to accept offers and proposals, because they are sure to lead to improvement in your life. You may meet people who have a positive influence on your attitudes, and in March you may meet someone who has a positive impact on your reputation or your career objectives.