Rare baby bobcats were seen walking on a fence around a Florida home.

BLUEWATER BAY — An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office supervisor was treated to the rare sight of two baby bobcats walking the fence around his Bluewater Bay home.

As soon as they noticed they were being watched, they froze and then ran off.

Related: Bobcat spotted on top of a pole on Florida highway

According to OCSO spokeswoman Michele Nicholson, the supervisor told her they do not have pet food or animal feeders in their back yard, but they do border wetlands and military property.

“They were just cruising through,” the supervisor told Nicholson. “My fence borders my whole back yard and separates us from the wilds, but not well.”

Read more: Florida man captures video of bobcat eating squirrel

If you encounter animals like these, please do not approach them in any way.

This story originally published to nwfdailynews.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network via the Florida Wire. The Florida Wire, which runs across digital, print and video platforms, curates and distributes Florida-focused stories. For more Florida stories, visit here, and to support local media throughout the state of Florida, consider subscribing to your local paper.