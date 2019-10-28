NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) " A Louisiana district attorney's office is trying to get an African American judge removed from more than 300 cases after she criticized prosecutors for a high rate of incarceration of black people.

The Lafayette Advertiser reports that two state judges will begin hearing arguments Wednesday in the recusal motions filed against Judge Lori White.

White serves in south Louisiana's Iberia Parish.

Prosecutors with District Attorney Bo Duhé's office filed the recusal motions. They argue she is biased and cannot be impartial.

The motion says Landry has accused the district attorney's office of incarcerating African Americans more harshly and at a higher rate than others. It also accuses her of "bullying" people in court.

White has said the recusal effort violates the constitutional rights of voters who elected her.