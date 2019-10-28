The petition drive began Thursday, the day after Gaetz — who represents Northwest Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives — led a number of other Republican lawmakers in storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the basement of the U.S. Capitol.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Tens of thousands of people have signed a Change.org petition seeking to have Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., expelled from Congress. The petition contends Gaetz, who represents Northwest Florida, has “utter disdain for ... the rule of law.”

The petition, spearheaded by Sergio Siano, a New York electrician who has become active in progressive causes — his Twitter account, @siano4progress, has more than 47,000 followers — had nearly 57,000 signatures as of early Monday afternoon.

The petition drive began Thursday, the day after Gaetz — who represents Northwest Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives — led a number of other Republican lawmakers in storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the basement of the U.S. Capitol. The SCIF was the site of a House Intelligence Committee hearing related to an inquiry into the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Siano said the petition targets Gaetz because he is “a spearhead for this nonsense in Congress.” The petition, though, goes much farther than Siano’s Monday interview comment, calling Gaetz “a Trump sycophant and a spearhead of toxic stupidity within the Republican Party.”

Gaetz himself has offered up some heated rhetoric on last week’s impeachment-related hearing, calling Democrats in Congress “an anrgy pack of rabid hyenas” just hours after he and his colleagues entered the Capitol SCIF, according to reporting in The Hill, a Washington, D.C. news website.

If you haven't heard, @mattgaetz, we are demanding that the House hold a vote to expel you from congress. The petition is 24 hours old and already has 17,750 signatures. The House won't be able to ignore us much longer. I promise you will be expelled.https://t.co/Z17z8BGkyB

— Sergio (@siano4progress) October 25, 2019

Responding Monday to the Change.org petition, Gaetz called it “part of a broader strategy from the radical left. We see it applied to President Trump and to me. They can’t beat us at the ballot box so they do all they can to subvert the will of the people. Sad!”

Gaetz went on to say that “(p)erformance review for our office doesn’t come from liberal websites. It comes every two years from the people I work for in Northwest Florida. My real bosses have trusted me with around two-thirds of the vote the last three times I’ve been on the ballot.”

The Gaetz-led GOP lawmakers succeeded in delaying the Wednesday hearing for five hours, but the Intelligence Committee eventually did hear testimony from Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, who talked about fallout from a Trump administration decision to withhold aid from Ukraine. The president is alleged to have used the aid as a bargaining chip for Ukranian assistance in probing alleged corruption involving Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter.

Got around 2/3 of the vote in my last 3 elections.



I know the Radical Left loves to subvert the will of voters and all, but we fought wars for democracy. We intend to keep it. https://t.co/o5vA3pH8br

— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 26, 2019

The petition, online at https://bit.ly/2JsdjqH, contends that “if not for the encouragement by Gaetz, zero Republicans would have illegally entered the SCIF, let alone with actively transmitting cell phones.”

Also in the petition, Siano wrote, “At the very least, Gaetz's security clearance should be revoked, he should be censured, and he should not be allowed to sit on any committees. But I believe it would benefit both parties, and most importantly the American people, if he were promptly expelled from Congress and charged with every crime he's committed.”

Addressing questions surrounding the legality of entering the SCIF with cellphones, Gaetz on Monday called the issue “a red herring.” According to Gaetz, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee “announces that nothing being done in these interviews is classified at ANY level.”

Also according to Gaetz, Schiff “holds meetings in the basement SCIF to cloak them in secrecy and exclude the American people and (most of) Congress from his knockoff Ukraine sequel to the Russia Hoax.”

Beyond the petition, Gaetz’s action with regard to entering the SCIF has precipitated a couple of Twitter hashtags, #ArrestGaetz and #ArrestMattGaetz.

Under the U.S. Constitution, expelling a member of the U.S. House of Representatives requires a vote by two-thirds of the House members. As the House is currently constituted, in the unlikely event that the House did vote on expelling Gaetz, some Republicans would have to join the Democratic majority to get to the two-thirds threshold required for expulsion.