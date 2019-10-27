A Milton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday.

ALLENTOWN — A Milton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol J.R. Welch, 68, was driving north around 11 a.m. in a Honda Accord on State Road 87.

As Welch was approaching Allentown Road, he attempted to pass another vehicle, the release said.

FHP reported that he drifted off the road and collided with several trees.

Welch was taken by helicopter to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he died from his injuries.