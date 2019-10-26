Persistent rain grounded the high-powered offenses of Terrebonne High and Brother Martin Friday night in non-district action at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium in Houma.

The defenses and special teams provided all the points in a low-scoring battle.

Trailing by three points with under 5 minutes left, the Tigers last two drives ended in a safety and an interception as they fell 14-9 to the Crusaders.

"Defensively, we played excellent. We were able to take away their passing game and at times get them off the field," Tigers coach Gary Hill said. "We held to no offensive touchdowns, but our offense just couldn’t get enough going to get the ball across the goal line either."

"I can’t say enough about our defense and parts of our special teams really stepped up to the challenge," Crusaders coach Mark Bonis said. "It’s easy to play when everything is going your way. I’m proud of our kids for overcoming adversity and found a way to win this game against a very good football team."

Both offenses were non-existent in the first half. Terrebonne gained 45 yards in 28 plays, while Brother Martin only had 10 yards on 18 plays.

On the game’s second play, Terrebonne (4-4 overall) quarterback Ryan Williams was stood up and stripped of the ball by Brother Martin’s Adam Randolph and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Jack Landry missed the PAT for a 6-0 Crusaders lead.

Late in the first quarter, Terrebonne capitalized on a Crusader penalty that put them on the one-yard line. The Tigers defense tackled Crusader running back Jaylon Spears in the end zone for a safety, cutting the deficit 6-2.

"We knew we had to stop the run and take away their RPO (run-pass option) reads," Hill said. "We did a great job putting pressure on their offensive line and keeping their runners between the tackles and letting them get outside.

On the ensuing Tigers drive, a bad snap was recovered by Crusader lineman Hunter Lassere.

Landry missed a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter but redeemed himself at the 7:11 mark by nailing a 44-yarder.

Terrebonne nearly got the spark it needed three minutes before halftime. Tiger linebacker Deamontae Anderson intercepted Crusader quarterback Garrett Mmahat. Anderson returned the ball about the 30 when he fumbled and Brother Martin recovered at their 28. The Crusaders took a 9-2 lead into halftime.

"Giving up a touchdown to the defense was rough," Hill said. "We weren’t able to move the ball on offense and take advantage of some of some of the things we saw. We got to do a better job executing when we get those opportunities."

"That play was very big. It set the tone for the team," Bonis said. "From an offensive standpoint, we did not hold up our end of the bargain. When someone doesn’t hold up their end, somebody else has to step up, and the defense did."

Brother Martin’s (7-1 overall) initial second half possession was the longest of the game. They went 45 yards in seven plays, resulting in a 36-yard field goal by Landry for a 12-2 lead.

Landry missed a 48-yard field goal late in the third quarter, however Terrebonne couldn’t take advantage. Early in the fourth, Tigers quarterback Ja’khi Douglas was intercepted by Jaiden Watson at the Tigers 38.

The Crusaders ensuing drive ended at the 11, and they set up for a 28-yard field goal. A bad snap forced the holder to try to throw the ball downfield. Terrebonne’s Chavez Brown intercepted the pass and sprinted 85 yards for a touchdown. Wyatt Guidry made the PAT, trimming the deficit 12-9 with 6:22 remaining.

"It looked like a fire call. We’ve been practicing how to cover that," Hill said. "So he was able to make a play on the ball and put one in the end zone for us and give us some momentum."

"It was a bad snap. We should have fallen on the football," Bonis said. "That’s on coaching. I’ll take the blame. I should have emphasize that right before the play, and I didn’t."

Terrebonne’s defense forced a three-and-out, but Landry blasted a 61-yard punt to the Tigers nine-yard line. After a Tigers false start penalty, running back Doniver Harris was tackled in the end zone for a Brother Martin safety.

Terrebonne got the ball back with 52 seconds remaining. Two plays later, Douglas was intercepted by Crusader safety Joshua Payne-Morgan to seal the win.

"We had a lot of snap infractions. We can’t make those kinds of errors in those situations," Hill said. "It was a killer. We got to do a better job in punt return to limit the field position and not give up so many yards when the ball hits the ground."

"In this weather, we couldn’t throw the football," Bonis said. "We had to make adjustments with the formation and the backfield to put us in a better situation. Their defensive line, especially No. 94 (Maason Smith), 99 (Tyrell Robinson), 96 (Kaden Lewis) is great. Hats off to them."

Terrebonne returns to District 7-5A action next week at East St. John.

"It’s just another tough game on our schedule," Hill said. "It’s going to be another battle, and we’ll see what we come up with."