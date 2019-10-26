FORT WALTON BEACH — A man was arrested this week after he grappled with a sheriff’s deputy and tried to take his gun away from him, lawmen say.

The man, 20-year-old Caleb Baker, no city of residence listed, was being escorted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on a Baker Act by a Santa Rosa County deputy.

Baker allegedly pushed the deputy and made a grab for his gun, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The two struggled and Baker was subdued and arrested.

He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and depriving an officer of the means of protecting himself.