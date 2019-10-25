RAINBOW CITY — It was a game of missed opportunities for Westbrook Christian on Thursday night in the Class 2A, Region 6 finalé at Jack Osborn Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors (6-3, 3-3) found themselves inside the Cleveland red zone twice during the second half and came away with nothing.

Westbrook still had life in the last two minutes of the game, but a catch by Brandon Morgan deep in Cleveland (5-4, 4-2) territory with less than 90 seconds to play was nullified by an offensive pass interference call.

Cleveland held on for the win to secure the third seed out of Class 2A, Region 6, while the Warriors take the No. 4 seed. Both teams will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs in two weeks.

Star of the Night

If you have to find a star, it would have to be the player who scored the only touchdown of the night. Pierce Gilliland, who led the Panthers in rushing with 38 yards on nine carries, dove into the end zone from a yard out with 22.6 seconds left in the first half.

By the Numbers

18 — total number of penalties combined on the night for both teams. … 2 — number of years in a row Westbrook has qualified for the playoffs. … 2010 — the year that the Warriors last advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs. … 8 — number of times these two teams have played each other. … 4 — number of wins in a row for Cleveland after topping Westbrook. … 1,000 — number of yards Westbrook’s Karmichael Cattling surpassed after Thursday night’s effort.

Coachspeak

“It’s a tough one to lose. Although we held them to seven points, we made a lot of mistakes defensively where we should have gotten off the field earlier than we did. It’s just something we’ve got to get better at.” — Westbrook coach Drew Noles

Westbrook Stat Sheet

The Warriors had 148 yards of total offense (57 passing, 91 rushing). Quarterback Will Noles completed 7-of-10 passes for 57 yards. Joseph Tucker hauled in five of those passes for 52 yards. John Reese Bellew led Westbrook in rushing with 65 yards on eight carries. Cattling rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries. Carson Wiggins led the team with 12 total tackles and two broken up passes.

Cleveland Stat Sheet

The Panthers had 158 yards of total offense (65 passing, 93 rushing). Quarterback Elijah Longshore completed 3-of-11 passes for 65 yards. Gilliland led the team in rushing. Matt Walker rushed for 29 yards on eight carries. Darrel Gilliland led the team with nine total tackles.

Up Next

Cleveland will host unbeaten Susan Moore next week while Westbrook will travel to Sand Rock to close the regular season.