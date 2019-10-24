University of Florida’s 2019 sexual assault and misconduct survey shows nearly 10% jump in “nonconsensual sexual contact” since 2015.

Nearly a third of University of Florida undergraduate women experienced nonconsensual sexual contact by force or inability to consent, according to the results of a recent campus climate survey.

The rate increased nearly 10% since the last time the survey was conducted four years ago.

UF released the results of its 2019 sexual assault and misconduct survey, which was conducted in partnership with the Association of American Universities, online Tuesday

A total of 33 universities participated in a 2015 survey and the 2019 follow up.

UF sent the survey to undergraduate, graduate and professional students 18 and older in spring 2019 and received about 6,500 responses. During the 2015 survey, UF received nearly 2,000 responses.

Almost half of UF students in 2019 — 45% — experienced at least one type of harassment, according to survey responses.

Yazmin Rodreiguez, a 19-year-old UF biology student, is among the 45%.

She said “party culture” among students is likely a contributing factor for a lot of nonconsensual sexual experiences, especially when alcohol is a factor.

Rodriguez said her situation was slightly different because it did not occur at a party, but did take place at an on-campus dorm while she was on a date with a person she had met through Tinder.

She said increased access to emergency blue light phones on campus is one way she could have been better helped during her own assault. UF agreed to add four more lights near Fraternity Row in September.

Students who reported identifying with a disability or being non-heterosexual were twice as likely to experience nonconsenual sexual contact, the results said.

However, the survey showed that student awareness of campus resources increased.

Some of these resources include the Title IX office, the UF Police Department’s Office of Victim Services and U Matter, We Care, an umbrella for the university's care-related programs and resources for students and employees.

“Definitely awareness has grown in the past four years,” said UF spokesperson Steve Orlando. Hopefully that has made it more likely that people feel comfortable with reporting these problems.”

Since the 2015 survey, UF has implemented a mandatory online training course for all new students about sexual assault prevention and alcohol education, with the goal of helping students make healthy decisions and to promote a safe campus culture.

Rodriguez, the UF student who experienced an on-campus assault, said reviewing modules about safety and harassment informed her on her rights under Title IX and helped her to contact authorities.

“I was pleased with how they handled it,” she said. “I called the university police at about 3 a.m., and they immediately took steps to let me know what my options were. I never felt like I was being swayed in one direction or the other.”

She said one way in which UF can improve is to include information in the training videos about tips and the potential dangers of dating apps such as Tinder.

“It’s sometimes common sense,” she said. “But sometimes (the trainings) are helpful, even just as a reminder.”

More staff have also been hired in GatorWell Health Promotion Services to increase outreach and educational opportunities for students relating to alcohol abuse and sexual violence.

Among women, 30.1% of undergraduates and 19% of graduates, said they have had a least one experience involving physical force or the inability to stop sex or sexual touching since they came to campus.

Among men, 7.7% of undergraduates and 3.9% of graduates reported forced or non-consensual sex or sexual touching.

When asked about whether campus officials would conduct a fair investigation of a sexual assault report, fewer than half of undergraduate women said that was "very likely" or "extremely likely." More than 20% of female undergraduates said it was "not at all likely" or "a little" likely. Meanwhile, men placed more trust in the administration, with 56% percent saying a fair investigation was "very" or "extremely" likely.

For both men and women, graduate students were slightly more confident of fair investigations.

Similar differences between women and men were seen in how big a problem sexual misconduct is at UF.

Among undergraduate women, 35% said it was "very" or "extremely" problematic, as did 25% of female graduate students.

But, among undergraduate men, just 17% said that, with 50% saying it was "not at all" or only "a little" problematic. Graduate men were no more concerned — with 15% ranking it "very" or "extremely" problematic, and 57% saying it was "not at all" or only "a little" of a problem.

Orlando said the university’s next step will be to assess its existing programs to determine how they can be improved to offer safer experiences for students.

“That’s the conversation that needs to happen,” he said.

This story originally published to gainesville.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network via the Florida Wire. The Florida Wire, which runs across digital, print and video platforms, curates and distributes Florida-focused stories. For more Florida stories, visit here, and to support local media throughout the state of Florida, consider subscribing to your local paper.