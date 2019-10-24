Angel Tree: Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport will sponsor its annual Angel Tree Program. Parents who wish to include their children for a gift must submit an application on Oct. 24 at the church office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The following documents must be available at the time of application: Driver’s License or picture ID, food stamp verification, utility bill, and lease or rent information, proof of income, child’s size, child’s wish list and areas of interest. No applications will be accepted without proper documentation. This year the age limit is 16 years of age. For information call the church office at 532-3533. Applications or phone calls will not be accepted after noon on Oct. 24.

Died in Christ: Cullen Saucier, Jerry Orgeron and Eloyse Eschete.

Holy Savior calendar of events: Oct. 27 -- KC dinner; Nov. 1-9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Masses for All Saints; Nov. 2- 8 a.m. Mass in Mausoleum Chapel.

Holy Savior Catholic School news: Oct. 24 -- Spirit day and Snack sale for K-5; Oct. 25 – 11 a.m. Fall Fun Day.

Youth Group news: Oct. 21-22, Youth Formation; Oct. 28 -- Living Rosary; Oct. 29 -- mentor meeting.

Special Request: Youth Formation is collecting candy to be handed out on Oct. 28 after the Living Rosary. Please bring your donations to the church office. Thank you for your help with this event.

Social Security Assistance: Why go through the stress of applying for Social Security Disability on your own if you can get free help from someone who is experienced in the application process? If you are disabled and are no longer able to perform the duties of your employment, call Jennifer Gaudet at Catholic Charities: 876-0490 to set up your appointment.

Women’s Gathering: Nov. 7 -- Meditated Rosary 2-6 p.m. and Women’s Mass at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off. Child care is available. For information call 632-3858.

E.D. White Open House: Oct. 30 -- 6:30 p.m. for prospective students and parents. Call Alisha Bergeron at 446-848,6 ext.140, for information. its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive through Sunday, Nov. 24. Please place all donated non-perishable foods in the barrels in the vestibule of church. If you would like to make a monetary donation, please make checks out to the K.C. Council 8840.

Savor the Flavor: Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum has postponed the annual Savor the Flavor until spring 2020. If you have published our press release of two weeks ago, please publish this postponement also. Thank you for your help and support of the museum. Dee Dee Gaubert, board member.

Ministers of the Eucharist: We have two available slots in the Hospital Ministry Group. We have every other Monday and Friday available. If you are interested, contact Larry Lafont at 696-8609 for information.

Wedding Anniversary Couples: Anniversary couples celebrating 25, 40, 50, and 60 and beyond years of sacramental marriage are invited to celebrate 11 a.m. Mass at St. Hilary on Sunday, Nov. 3. Father John-David will present them with an inscribed certificate signed by Bishop Shelton J. Fabre. Please RSVP to the parish office.

Sick or Homebound: If you have a family member or friend who is in the hospital or at home and cannot get to Mass but would like to receive communion or talk with a priest, please call the parish office at 537-6002. Remember, we can only visit if we know the person’s requests.

Sympathy: In the charity of your prayer, please remember Carl Joseph Sampey and Peter M. Badeaux, who have entered eternal rest. Please keep their family members in prayer that they find comfort and consolation in their faith.

Youth Mass: Our Youth Mass for sixth to 12 grades will be celebrated at the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday. We are in need of Readers & Commentators for the Mass. If you are interested, visit Diane at CCD or call the parish office at 537-6002.

All Souls Day & Memorial Mass: This year, the All Souls Day and Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. for all parishioners who have passed away within this past year. Families and friends are invited to join us in this special Mass. The All Souls Day Mass will account for your Sunday obligation. All Saints Day Mass schedule for St. Hilary and St. Anthony: All Saints Day, Vigil Mass Oct. 31 at 5:15 p.m.; All Saints Day Mass on Nov. 1 at 7 a.m.; Blessing of the Mausoleums: St. Hilary on Nov. 2 after 4 p.m. Mass; St. Anthony on Nov. 2 after 6 p.m. Mass.

Garden Mausoleum Addition in Resurrection Cemetery: We are pleased to announce that arrangements have been completed with American Cemetery Consultants to build the beautiful Garden Mausoleum Addition in Resurrection Cemetery in Mathews. Sales representatives of American Cemetery Consultants will be contacting families in the area over the next few weeks to answer questions about the mausoleum and determine who is interested. For more information, call 664-4096.

Daylight Savings Time Ends: Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m. Remember to set your clocks back one hour before retiring Saturday night. Note: All Mass schedules will remain the same.