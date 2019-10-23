NAVARRE — The Holley-Navarre Water System and Florida Department of Environment still are investigating 250 gallons of raw sewage that was spilled Oct. 10 at the utility’s treatment plant off Gordon Evans Road.

The raw sewage spill happened when a pump truck that had cleaned a lift station dumped some on the ground. The sewage was contained there.

The raw sewage spill was reported Oct. 18 to the FDEP.

Holley-Navarre Water System cleaned up the spill and took water samples from nearby waterways for testing.

HNWS CEO Rob Williamson said no contamination was found.

"We’re taking this seriously," Williamson said.

The utility plans to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at their offices on Turkey Bluff Road in Navarre to discuss whether any disciplinary action will be taken against its staff.

DEP also is conducting an investigation to decide whether any corrective or enforcement actions should be taken against the utility.