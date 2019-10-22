The Central High School volleyball team defeated Bibb County to win the Class 5A, Area 5 Tournament on Monday at Central.

Central (30-6) and Bibb County (14-6) advance to the regional tournament in Montgomery on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Bibb County defeated Demopolis 18-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in the first round.

In the final, Central beat Bibb County in straight sets 25-11, 25-19, 25-4. Shadiya Wilson had nine kills, three aces and five digs to lead the Falcons.

Also for Central, Markiya Smith had 11 digs, D'Kia Dent had five kills and five digs and Aaliyah Sanders had 11 assists, three aces and six digs.