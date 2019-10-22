Endangered whale shark spotted off Florida’s Palm Beach County coast.

What would you do if a shark the size of a school bus swam up to your fishing boat? Probably have a panic attack.

Luckily for one group enjoying a fishing trip, it was a plankton-eating whale shark.

On Oct. 20, a group on a fishing adventure spotted the endangered shark swimming off the coast of Palm Beach County and were able to snap a picture that was shared on Facebook.

