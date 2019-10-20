Sandy Sansing and his family presented Santa Rosa Kids House with a $100,000 donation Friday at his Chevrolet car dealership in Milton.

MILTON — Sandy Sansing and his family presented Santa Rosa Kids House with a $100,000 donation Friday at his Chevrolet car dealership in Milton.

Sansing said he bumped into former Santa Rosa County Sheriff Wendell Hall at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos game selling raffle tickets for the Santa Rosa Kids House. Sansing said he has supported the Gulf Coast Kids House in Pensacola for 15 years and wants to continue to spread awareness about child abuse in the community.

“I wanted to help kids in Santa Rosa County like I did in Pensacola,” said Sansing, the owner of Sandy Sansing Dealerships in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties and major supporter of charities. “I just love kids, especially kids who have gone through a tough time like abuse.”

Santa Rosa Kids House delivers a well-coordinated and multi-disciplined response to child abuse in an environment that puts the needs of the child first. In 2018, more than 1,900 initial reports of child abuse were reported to the abuse hotline in Santa Rosa County. Santa Rosa Kids House provided services to 1,209 of those physically and sexually abused children. The funds donated by Sansing will be used to further the children advocacy center’s goals to conduct treatment, prevention and intervention.

Keith Ann Campbell, the Santa Rosa Kids House executive director, thanked Sansing for his donation spread over four years.

“Sandy Sansing demonstrates giving back to the community in a way that encourages even smaller donors to be generous,” Campbell said. “Our mission is personal to our staff and board members, and we sincerely appreciate Mr. Sansing’s kindness and generosity.”