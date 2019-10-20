In a recent letter to the editor, William C. Meadows, of Parker, said, "The liberals say we should not be the world’s policeman when it comes to stopping ISIS aggression and their barbaric actions but then tell us the USA has to be the one to end world pollution. 'Group Think' is the coin of the realm with in the Democratic Socialist world."

Richard Weber: "Makes me wonder where Meadows gets his climate info from. Is it the National Weather Service? No, they know global warming isn't a hoax, they have measured it. Is it NASA? No, they can detect sea level rise from satellites, and have! Is it the thousands of scientists that have studied climate change over the past 50 years? No, again. So what we have left is the conspiracy theorists that live in their mommy's basement, or the talk radio pundits that have absolutely no background in science, or perhaps the mutterings of an old man that wants to complain about anything that remotely sounds progressive and believes that some God won't let global warming happen, even though the evidence of it's happening is smacking him in the face! Meadows says that liberals have lost their marbles. Well let’s see...Conservatives elected Trump, and that is the most insane and devastating thing that could have happened to this Country. Admiring a criminal, and incompetent grifter is the product of an addled minded ignorant old man!"

The White House declared Tuesday it will halt any and all cooperation with what it termed the “illegitimate” impeachment probe by House Democrats, sharpening the constitutional clash between President Donald Trump and Congress. Trump attorneys sent a lengthy letter to House leaders bluntly stating White House refusal to participate in the inquiry that was given a boost by last week’s release of a whistleblower’s complaint that the president sought political favors from Ukraine.

Floyd Sanderson: "Well, if the Dems really want to impeach Trump, they would take a vote of the members of the House to authorize impeachment proceedings. Instead, they permit the House leadership to hold a Star Chamber type proceeding that takey testimony in private and disallows the President due process. Is that really how the system works?"

With a storm-nurturing environment ahead, forecasters said the 14th named storm of the 2019 season - Nestor - could form late Thursday or Friday.

Frank Collins: "Actually we DO need this - when was the last time it rained???? It's a Tropical Storm people."