Parents getting called to school has generally been one of those “uh-oh” moments. We say “generally” because some schools do have structured, organized sessions where parents can follow their kids’ daily classroom-to-classroom paths, meet with their teachers and see what’s been going on.

But getting summoned for a one-on-one conference, with a teacher or principal? That typically happens when there are academic or disciplinary problems that need to be addressed directly with parents.

This year, Gaston School is breaking out of that box. Parents of elementary school students are going to be called in to hear what’s good, directly from the source — their children — in student-led conferences.

Students recently warmed up for the task by doing a trial run, not with their parents but with central office staff members from Etowah County Schools.

Those face-to-face discussions — again with students taking the lead — were held at stations in the school’s hallway, with kids as young as the first grade making presentations.

They included test and assessment results (some in digital formats), classroom portfolios, photographs, slide shows and various projects. (One sixth-grader showed off the “moon buggy” she’d built.)

The central office folks were impressed — one said he wouldn’t have been prepared to give that type of presentation in high school.

We see that as a selling point for this approach. It’s a different world, and the days when “blowing one’s own horn” was frowned upon as egotistical, forward or showing off are gone. When today’s kids become adults, they’ll face many situations where they must sell themselves and their skills and talents, and students who have been through programs like this one will have an advantage.

Kudos to Gaston for coming up with this idea — we doubt the folks there would holler too loudly if other schools adopted it — and we hope parents leave these school conferences smiling with pride.

• Want to do more than just wait on help should a disaster strike? Attend the upcoming, and free (including course materials), Community Emergency Response Team class offered by the Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency.

Classes are 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 and 7 at the University of Alabama Center. Those attending will learn basic disaster response skills like fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and medical operations.

They’ll leave knowing not just how to take care of themselves, their families and their neighbors in the immediate aftermath of disasters, but how to assist first responders in their work.

As noted, it won’t cost you anything but a few hours of your time, and we can think of no better investment there. Call or email the EMA at 256-549-4575 or ema@cityofgadsden.com, and sign up.