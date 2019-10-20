CHIPLEY — Last weekend the Washington Chamber of Commerce held its first BBQ in the Pines Fest in Chipley at Harbor Creek Plantation.

During the event, six local BBQ teams competed for prizes and according to the chamber, bragging rights to be the chamber's first amateur barbecue champion.

Ted Everett, director of the chamber, said that all of the team's stations smelled great as he walked by. He said the entire event was equally enjoyable and he could not pick one aspect that was better than another.

"The vendors were really nice to work with," he said. "From top to bottom, there were really no logistical issues. I just enjoyed the entire event and I think a lot of people did too."

With entertainment by artists Rick Kent and Christon Birge and a single action shooting demonstration by Panhandle Cattle Co., families and visitors enjoyed a fun day of music, activities, and of course, BBQ.

"The music was outstanding," he said.