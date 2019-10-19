In Nigeria, we experienced two seasons: the rainy season and the dry season. During the rainy season, it rained almost all the time, and during the dry season it never rained. The longer the dry season lingered, the more parched everything became.

As a child, I remember watching and listening as the first wall of rain approached our home on the hospital compound. We saw the dust swirling in front of the rain as it appeared to usher in the rain. You could smell the rain coming. What sweet and fun memories I have of us — children and adults — dancing and singing and playing in that first wonderful rainfall of the season.

Many Southern states, including Alabama, have been in a drought and in some places water restrictions are in place. It has been hot. The lawns, flowers and vegetable gardens are dying, the ground is parched and we are miserable.

Mom kept reminding everyone with whom she spoke or who came across her path to pray for rain. Finally it rained a little. Not really enough to help with the drought, but it was glorious! As I write, there is a wonderful steady rain falling. I realize I have been humming the chorus of D. W. White’s hymn, Showers of Blessing.

“Showers of blessing,

“Showers of blessing we need;

“Mercy drops ‘round us are falling,

“But for the showers we plead.”

The stanzas say these showers are “seasons refreshing sent from the Savior above” and “precious reviving again.” The rain is indeed refreshing our parched earth. Yet, this hymn reminds us that because of God’s glory and excellence, He has given us precious and very great promises that are how we become more like Him as we fight our sinful desires. (II Peter 1:4) We must know God well for us to trust His promises. We know that God blesses us with spiritual blessings. These blessings will be seasons of refreshing, as we find in II Corinthians 4:16: “So we do not lose heart ... our inner self is being renewed day by day.”

We should pray that God would revive His work and our own hearts and lead us to repentance of our sins. We experience times of refreshing when we spend time with God praying and reading, studying, memorizing, meditating and contemplating upon Scripture.

Are you pleading with God for showers of His blessings?

Shirley Crowder is a biblical counselor, seminar speaker and award-winning writer living in Birmingham. She is the daughter of the late Rev. Ray Crowder, a Gadsden pastor who founded The Bridge. Read her blog at: ThroughTheLensofScripture.com.