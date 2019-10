The Nicholls State University women's soccer team dropped Friday evening's conference match at Stephen F. Austin, falling to the Ladyjacks by a final 6-0 mark at the SFA Soccer Field in Nacogdoches, Texas.



Nicholls fell to 3-10-1 overall and to 0-7-0 in the SLC and SFA improved to 6-8-0 and to 3-4-0 in the SLC.